Gauahar Khan reveals big producer said she will die at the age of 30

Actress Gauhar Khan has created her own unique place in the hearts of audiences. Apart from serials, she also appears in reality shows with web series and songs. A few months ago, Gauahar Khan was seen in 14 Phere with Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey. Recently, she shared her story of her debut in the industry in an interview. A producer had asked for my horoscope. This happened before I worked in any cinema. The incident took place before participating in 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja' program. The producer had asked for my horoscope to launch in his movie. This producer is very famous in Bollywood. He has also received a national award. He is the head of the production house, she said.

He asked for my date, time and place of birth. I was called 15 days later. He sat in front of me and said, nothing will happen to you. You don't want to do movies. Stop dreaming, do some business. You will die at the age of 30-35. I will have an illness that can kill me anytime after thirty. Gauhar Khan said that she laughed at the producer's statement.

Actress Gauhar Khan has been modeling for many years before coming to film life. Gauhar Khan's first movie, Men at Work, was released in 2004. She has also acted in Telugu movies. In 2009, Gauhar Khan appeared in the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja. Gauhar Khan also appeared in the film Rocket Singh with Ranbir Kapoor. Today, Gauhar Khan is considered as one of the most successful actresses in the industry. But Gauhar Khan did not reveal the names of the producers concerned in the interview.