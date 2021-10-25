Gauri Khan to meet son Aryan Khan at Arthur Road jail

Gauri Khan will be meeting her son Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail today. According to a report on India Today, she will be arriving at the Arthur Road jail on Monday afternoon for the in-person meeting. Aryan Khan’s bail application is listed for hearing in the Bombay High Court for tomorrow. After his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, Aryan got a chance to connect with his parents via video call. Incidentally, today is also Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s 30 th wedding anniversary.

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan at the Mumbai jail, a day after his bail application in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case was rejected. For the first time since his arrest in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, Shah Rukh Khan visited Aryan on Thursday morning at the Arthur Road prison after Maharashtra jails were reopened for visitation.Aryan Khan was arrested with seven others during a drugs bust on a luxury cruise. His lawyers have argued that he was not in possession of any contraband. But the NCB lawyer opposed Aryan’s bail on the grounds of alleged WhatsApp chats that indicate an international drugs racket.