Get goosebumps when I hear tales about Ahilyabai Holkar: Aetashaa Sansgiri

Mumbai, Nov 9 Actress Aetashaa Sansgiri who essays the lead role of 'Ahilyabai Holkar' in 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai', believes that she has learnt life altering lessons after witnessing the courage, endurance and determination of legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar up close.

Aetashaa shares: "As a performer, I have always believed that one gets to learn a lot from the characters they portray. I've learnt how to be more selfless, giving and courageous enough to fight all odds, use our power in the right direction, and pave the way for others."

The present track in the show showcases that at a time when societal rules and patriarchy dictated lives, and women were bereft of voice and rights, Ahilyabai stood out as a rare and exemplary example of taking a stand for widowed women.

She says: "Especially in the present track where emphasis is on widow remarriage, Ahilyabai fearlessly stands up against the society in order to bring in justice for the widows. She is a pillar of strength and hope for many. It's truly amazing to enact a character like this that fights for her people. Needless to say, it's been one of the most life altering experiences for me. I get goosebumps during our script reading sessions when I get to learn more about Ahilyabai's grit, determination, foresight, understanding and compassion. It's beyond inspiring."

'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor