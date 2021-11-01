Glimpse of 'RRR': Rajamouli brings 'the pride Of Indian cinema' into context

Hyderabad, Nov 1 Starring top Telugu heroes Jr NTR and Ram Charan, 'RRR' is one of the most hyped movies of the Indian film industry, right now. Helmed by SS Rajamouli who is known for helming the 'Baahubali' series, 'Magadheera', and 'Eega', the makers have released the 'RRR Glimpse' which hints at the upcoming mammoth project.

The 45-seconds video takes us into the exorbitant world of 'RRR'. The makers have introduced the characters even without dialogues.

The glimpse of 'RRR' hints at the visuals and the grandeur, which is obvious in every frame. With the intensified hype around the idiosyncrasies of Ram Charan and NTR's roles, this glimpse is a great addition.

The establishment of the high-octane action sequences is achieved, as the video portrays a few goose-flesh visuals.

The makers mark the movie as the 'Pride of Indian Cinema', which is in all the ways rubber-stamped. The production values look so lavish, and the rich capture of the lens is to be lauded.

Ram Charan and NTR are to be seen in the best of their heroic versions in this upcoming movie, going by the glimpse released today.

As 'RRR' is a fictional drama surrounding the Pre-Independent era of India, both the heroes have undergone mind-blowing transformations. The concept of 'Fire and Water' is evident all the way through the video. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris are seen in limited spaces in the glimpse but sure make their marks.

Directed by Baahubali S.S Rajamouli, 'RRR' is produced by D.V.V Danayya on the DVV Entertainment banner and will release in 10 languages worldwide.

The magnum opus, 'RRR' stars a stellar ensemble cast of Jr. NTR, Ram Charan in the lead roles. The duo is to play Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Rama Raju respectively. On the other hand, Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are to appear in important roles. The movie also has international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Slated for its mammoth release on January 7, 2022, the movie is India's one of the most-hyped entertainers. Tainted as a fictional drama with patriotic features imbibed in it, 'RRR' is expected to be a visual extravaganza.

