Govinda gifts Sunita Ahuja a swanky BMW car on Karwa Chauth

Govinda gifted his wife Sunita Ahuja a BMW car on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.The actor shared two photos of himself and his wife. In one photo, he can be seen giving her the car key. Sunita can be seen dressed in a red saree with gold jewellery. The actor wore a red kurta with a black Nehru jacket. The car can be seen decorated with a flower garland behind them. Govinda shared the photos with the caption, “To my best friend, the love of my life, the mother of my two beautiful children. Happy Karva chauth. I love you ❤️ .”The actor further wrote, “My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena😜.”

Recently, Sunita Ahuja spoke about her husband on Indian Pro Music League. Calling him the best husband and the best father, she said that she would have loved to have a son like him. She said, "In the last 36 years of marriage, I have seen him as the best brother, the best son, the best father and best husband as well. But I have one wish and that is, I had a son like him because the way he was with his parents and how much he took care of them, makes me want to have a son like him."Govinda and Sunita have known each other since their childhood. Sunita was 18 when she tied the knot with Govinda on March 11, 1987.