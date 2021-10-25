'Grateful to find projects that are different': Pankaj Tripathi on 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is all set to once again showcase his acting prowess as a shrewd police officer in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', on Monday, along with the film's trailer launch expressed he is "grateful to find projects that are different".

Talking about his role in the upcoming movie, Pankaj said, "I'm grateful to find projects that are different and Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a supremely funny film. I just loved the character that was offered to me by my director Varun V. Sharma and YRF and I hope I have done justice to the role. I have been looking for a role like this because it gives me the creative freedom to just entertain audiences through comedy."

The newly released trailer for the film showed the OG con-couple Bunty-Babli, played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, battle it out with the new con-couple, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Bollywood debutant Sharvari.

Speaking about his character's arc in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Pankaj added, "I play a cop named Jatayu Singh, who through his shrewdness, manages to pit the two Bunty and Bablis in an epic fight for supremacy. While the two battle it out to prove who is the biggest con artist, I have my eyes on the prize to be the most acclaimed cop. I'm the one who gets the original Bunty Babli out of their hiding to chase the new Bunty Babli. What follows is madness and a laugh riot for audiences to be thoroughly entertained."

The rib-tickling comedy is an out-and-out family entertainer that will pit the con-stars, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other and pull off outlandish cons.

Newcomer Sharvari, who will be acting in the movie, alongside the powerhouse cast, also expressed her gratitude for bagging the role and said, "I have been extremely fortunate to get a dream debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2. You don't often get projects in which you play so many roles. I was determined to perform each one of them convincingly because the audience needs to be invested in the disguise so that they enjoy the con thoroughly. I had the best time getting into these looks/avatars like a complete shifter and just putting my best foot forward."

The film has been directed by Varun V Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in hit films like 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will release in theatres on November 19.

Meanwhile, Pankaj, whose future projects include 'Oh My God 2', 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Criminal Justice' season 3, had recently received the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

( With inputs from ANI )

