'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor Alexis Rodney to play lead in 'Young Gun'

'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor Alexis Rodney has been roped in to play the lead in the upcoming dark comedy-drama 'Young Gun'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film with a 2022 international release date is currently under production in London.

Written and directed by Henk Pretorius, 'Young Gun' hails from London based Dark Matter Studios and is based on the wild-sounding story of illegal immigrant Shaka (Rodney), who accepts a lucrative contract to assassinate the alleged founding member of the Ku Klux Klan's UK branch at the annual British KKK karaoke event.

In what is described by the filmmakers as a 'darkly hilarious maze of events', Shaka hopes to dodge enough bullets to prove that he has what it takes to be a better provider for his daughter.

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed other cast members of the film that include 'Good Omens' actor Jill Winternitz, and British actor and singer Shayne Ward, who rose to fame as the winner of the second series of 'The X Factor'.

'Young Gun' is produced by Llewelynn Greeff who teamed up with executive producer Cassian Elwes to head North American sales.

( With inputs from ANI )

