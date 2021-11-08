Habib Faisal's 'Dil Bekaraar' to teleport the audience back in time

Mumbai, Nov 8 After galvanising the audience with the trailer of 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story', Disney+ Hotstar is preparing to charm the audience with a trip down the memory lane with its upcoming original 'Dil Bekarar'.

The teaser of the series was released recently and gave a glimpse of the Delhi of a bygone era when life was beautiful and far away from the complications of modern times.

The series is helmed by Habib Faisal, who is known for films like 'Ishaqzaade' and 'Do Dooni Chaar', and stars Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Sahher Bambba, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Talking about the series, the director said, "We envisioned Dil Bekaraar as a series that transports the 2020s audience to the 1980s, not only to enjoy the charm, grace, and simplicity of the bygone era; but also for a better understanding of ourselves as a society in present times. We are excited to bring this one-of-a-kind concept on Disney+ Hotstar."

The series based on the bestseller novel 'Those Pricey Thakur Girls' by Anuja Chauhan, is set in the graceful old world charm of 80s' Delhi, struggling to shed the past, excitedly looking forward to a liberalised future. The family drama explores the routine life of the Thakur family as they battle their ideological conflicts amidst the socio-economic changes in the society.

