'Hanna' to conclude on Amazon with upcoming season 3

American action drama series 'Hanna' from Amazon will be coming to an end with its upcoming third season, reports suggest.

According to Deadline, the news is confirmed regarding the series, which is from showrunner David Farr and that its third season will be on the streamer from November 24.

Based on the 2011 feature film of the same name, the series, directed by Joe Wright and starring Saoirse Ronan, follows the journey of Hanna (played by Esme Creed-Miles), an extraordinary young woman who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin.

Hanna is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside to free herself from its grasp, all with the help of her previous nemesis, former CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos).

Together, they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission. But her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Aine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), and new foes are starting to suspect Hanna's plot.

As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda, but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.

Ray Liotta has joined the cast for Season 3 as Gordon Evans, a respected former military man and intelligence operative who wields incredible insider power. Evans sees himself as a visionary with a rigid moral code, a true patriot who will do what needs to be done to protect his country.

'Hanna' has been penned by Farr, who also serves as executive producer. It's produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television, and Amazon Studios. Tom Coan also executive produces with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements and Scott Nemes.

Farr had revealed to Entertainment Weekly that it was always the intention to wrap up with Season 3.

