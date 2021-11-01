Hannah Waddingham joins 'Hocus Pocus 2' cast

Mark your calendars 'Hocus Pocus' fans! The Sanderson sisters will be returning soon.

As per People magazine, Disney+ announced on Halloween that 'Hocus Pocus 2' will premiere on the streaming service in Fall 2022.

Joining the cast of the upcoming sequel are Tony Hale and Hannah Waddingham as well as Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, respectively.

Disney first revealed its plan for a 'Hocus Pocus' sequel in December 2020 at the Disney Investors Day event. Adam Shankman was selected to direct the upcoming film.

In March, Shankman said he felt "incredibly honoured and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies" in an Instagram post confirming the news.

"My only hope is to honour those who came before me and build something new and exciting, as I desperately try to not let down the fans and enchant the new initiates!" he added.

Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison in the original film told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that while she "would love" to join the cast for the sequel but hadn't "heard anything" from filmmakers. "I know, it's so disappointing," Shaw told the outlet.

She added, "I would love to do the sequel. It would be so much fun. I think there's just a different storyline with younger people, but why can't we all come back in some way?"In October 2020, before the sequel was announced, Midler told People magazine that she was pleased with the follow-up film's direction.

"They presented us with an outline, and after we picked ourselves up off the floor, because it's been 27 years, we looked at it and I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great," the actor said at the time.

( With inputs from ANI )

