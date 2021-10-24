Helen Mirren announced as ambassador of university in her 'second home'

Los Angeles, Oct 24 Oscar winner Helen Mirren has been appointed an ambassador for an Italian university in a region she calls her "second home."

In photos shared by University of Salento officials on Twitter, the British actress is proudly holding up the certificate confirming her new assignment, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"We saw her fight alongside us to reconstruct the beauty of our landscape..., we read in her eyes the love for this land, for its history, for its humanity," he added.

"I love this land, it's my second home," said Mirren, who owns a 16th century farmhouse in the region with her director husband Taylor Hackford.

According to the university's social media post, Mirren was "honoured by the recognition" and "excited to collaborate on university projects."

She also stressed the "importance of this generation of students," calling them, "Architects of the future."

Mirren's latest feature film is the ninth installment of 'Fast and Furious' franchise. She reprised her role as Magdalene 'Queenie' Shaw.

She will next star in an upcoming war drama titled 'White Bird: A Wonder Story'. She is also tapped for DC superhero movie 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'.

Her other upcoming big-screen projects include 'Sniff'.

