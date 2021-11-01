Horror still a ghost of a genre in Bollywood: Nikita Dutta

Mumbai, Nov 1 Actress Nikita Dutta, who plays the female protagonist in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Dybukk', says apart from the odd movie, horror remains an under-explored genre in Bollywood.

In conversation with , Nikita said, "I think one of the very interesting facts to be part of 'Dybukk' was its story and genre. It is a pure horror film and in Bollywood, except for very few, we do not get to watch a pure horror-thriller film. 'Dybukk' is one of them. Even though it is an official remake of the Malayalam film 'Ezra' our makers tried to maintain a certain element of thrill till the end. Usually even in Bollywood horror films, at times in a serious situation, the story breaks into song and dance. But in 'Dybukk' we attempted to maintain the tension. That is why for us, this is a unique film."

The story of the film revolves around a newly-wed couple played by Emraan and Nikita when they unknowingly become part of 'Dybbuk'. In Jewish mythology, Dybbuk is a malicious possessing spirit that dislocates the soul of a dead person to achieve a goal.

It was the first time Nikita worked with Emraan and she also went through a workshop as part of the preparation for her character Mahi in the film.

"Like many of us, I also admire Emraan but when I worked with him, there are few things I have observed and would count it as my life lesson. He, despite being a successful actor for years and yes he also acted in supernatural films earlier, he does not have any 'I know it all' attitude. He is a very no-nonsense, grounded and highly professional individual. I like that attitude," shared Nikita who earlier appeared in films like 'Gold', 'Kabir Singh', 'Maska', and 'Big Bull'.

Directed by Jay K, 'Dybbuk', also featuring Manav Kaul and Imaad Shah - streams on Prime Video.

