"I have nothing do with the money transaction charge, witness", says Aryan Khan

The crucial hearing in the Aryan Khan drugs case began in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. An additional affidavit has been filed in the court on behalf of Aryan Khan, stating that no deal was done in his favor with the NCB officials. This is a matter between all politicians and the NCB. The affidavit also claims that Prabhakar Sail's affidavit and the allegations made by him have nothing to do with bail.

During the hearing, an affidavit was filed in the court on behalf of Aryan Khan stating that he had nothing to do with the allegations of transactions against the NCB. He doesn't know Prabhakar Sail nor Kiran Gosavi. In the affidavit given on behalf of Aryan, it is said that he doesn't know Prabhakar Sail or has anything to do with him. This is a different matter. I have not made any allegations against the NCB officials.

An affidavit has been filed in the court on behalf of Aryan Khan. It clearly states that no deal was done in his favor with the NCB officials. This is a matter between the politicians and the NCB. In the affidavit, Aryan Khan reiterated that no drugs were seized from him or he did not consume them. No evidence of this was found during his presence at the cruise terminal.

The affidavit on behalf of Aryan Khan said that the allegations and rebuttals in the case should be set aside and his bail application should be decided on the basis of merit. Meanwhile, the NCB has filed a reply in the court on Aryan Khan's bail application. The NCB has strongly opposed the bail application, with the NCB saying that Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani appears to have influenced the panch witness. This is the only reason for rejection of bail application.

“It so appears that the said lady appears to have influenced such panch witness when the investigation is ongoing. Such interference at the stage of investigation is mala fide to ensure that the same is derailed and the quest for truth is obstructed,” says the affidavit filed by VV Singh, investigation officer of the drug bust case.