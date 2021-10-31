I love you, my heart: Kirron Kher pens heartwarming birthday wish for son Sikandar

October 31 is no less than a festival for Kirron Kher as her son Sikandar was born on this day. The veteran star took to her social media to pen a heartwarming birthday wish for him.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kirron shared a delightful candid picture where she could be seen embracing her son.

Alongside the snap, Kirron wrote, "Dearest @sikandarkher, my heart, my son, Happy birthday and many more to come. God bless you always and may you have a long, happy, healthy and fulfilling life. I love you, Mom," and added a strong of heart emoticons to it.

Earlier in the day, Kirron's husband-actor Anupam Kher also wished Sikandar by sharing a heartfelt note alongside a throwback picture of little Sikandar posing with him and Kirron.

Sikander is Kirron Kher's son from her ex-husband, Gautam Berry, a Mumbai-based businessman, to whom she was married for five years.

( With inputs from ANI )

