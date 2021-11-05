IANS Review: 'Tryst with Destiny' comes across as an indulgent work of the auteur (IANS Rating: ***)

By IANS | Published: November 5, 2021 09:21 AM2021-11-05T09:21:04+5:302021-11-05T09:35:41+5:30

Film: Tryst with Destiny Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the ...

IANS Review: 'Tryst with Destiny' comes across as an indulgent work of the auteur (IANS Rating: ***) | IANS Review: 'Tryst with Destiny' comes across as an indulgent work of the auteur (IANS Rating: ***)

IANS Review: 'Tryst with Destiny' comes across as an indulgent work of the auteur (IANS Rating: ***)

Next

Film: Tryst with Destiny

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app