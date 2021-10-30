Ishaan sends love and strength to rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday on her birthday

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to wish rumoured girlfriend and Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday on her birthday. The buzz is that the two are seeing each other. He was recently also seen outside Ananya’s residence. In the post, Ishaan shared two pictures of the actress. In the first picture, Ananya can be seen smiling at the camera. In the second one, taken from their trip to the Maldives, Ananya can be seen posing in a floral coord set and straw hat on the beach. He captioned the post, “Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you (sic)."

Ananya Panday was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's drug case.On the work front, Ananya has Puri Jagannadh’s multilingual film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, she will be seen in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhanth and Adarsh Gourav. Ishaan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Gurmeet Singh with Siddhanth and Katrina Kaif. He also has Raja Krishna Menon’s Pippa with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.