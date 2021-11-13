Jennifer Garner boards series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

Los Angeles, Nov 13 Hollywood star Jennifer Garner is set to headline the upcoming drama series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'.

Garner takes over the role from Julia Roberts, who reportedly pulled out due to a scheduling issue. The series is based on the book of the same name by Laura Dave, reports variety.com.

'The Last Thing He Told Me' follows a woman (Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. The novel was published by Simon & Schuster on May 4.

Dave is adapting her book for the screen along with her husband, Josh Singer.

Both serve as executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine and Garner.

Garner is also currently attached to star in the series 'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends', which was ordered to series in 2018. It is based on the Amy Silverstein memoir of the same name.

Roberts will next be seen in the drama 'Gaslit' opposite Sean Penn.

That series is a dramatic retelling the Watergate Scandal, with Roberts attached to play Martha Mitchell, the wife of Richard Nixon's Attorney General, John Mitchell, who will be played by Penn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor