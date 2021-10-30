Jon Hamm to star in animated comedy series 'Grimsburg'

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (A American actor Jon Hamm will voice the lead character of the new animated comedy series 'Grimsburg'.

"I am very excited to be involved in the Fox animation universe," Hamm said.

"A universe I have been actively watching since the early nineties. The opportunity to get to bring a project like 'Grimsburg' to life that is so particular and unique, and to work with its incredibly imaginative and hilarious creators is one I can't wait to get started with."

The series, which is slated to debut on the broadcaster in 2023, will see Hamm play Marvin Flute, maybe the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there's one mystery he still can't crack his family, reports variety.com.

Now that he's back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he's got to redeem himself with the former wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel are the writers of 'Grimsburg' and will also serve as co-executive producers.

Along with Hamm, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of the Jackal Group will executive produce, as will Connie Tavel and Chadd Gindin. Gindin will also be the showrunner on the series. Fox's Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation.

"As we continue to expand our animation brand beyond family comedies, 'Grimsburg's' wildly funny, bizarre and inventive take on the crime genre makes it the perfect next generation Fox comedy," said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment.

"And with Jon Hamm front and center as Marvin Flute, the deeply troubled detective with very eclectic taste and opinions, we believe this may finally be Hamm's breakout role as a leading man."

Hamm is best known for the Emmy-winning role of Don Draper on the AMC series 'Mad Men', which ran for seven critically-acclaimed seasons.

He has since gone on to appear in shows like the Fox animated comedy 'Bless the Harts', 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt', 'Good Omens', and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'.

On the film side, he recently wrapped production on the 'Fletch' reboot and has starred in projects such as 'Baby Driver', 'Richard Jewell', 'The Town', and the upcoming sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

"The mystery is solved, 'Grimsburg' is a thoroughly original and comedic take on the small-town crime show trope with a mix of the insatiable Jon Hamm and head-spinning plot twists and turns," said Berman.

"Fox, Bento Box and 'Grimsburg's' genius creators, Catlan and Matthew are taking the animation genre to new heights under the wise leadership of our brilliant Showrunner Chadd Gindin in this eccentric comedy with a broad appeal. We are thrilled to be a part of this great team."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor