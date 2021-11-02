Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin open up about keeping marriage strong amid struggles

Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin got candid about the challenges they have overcome in the three years since they tied the knot.

As per People magazine, the celebrity couple opened up about keeping their marriage strong amid struggles in an episode of the new podcast 'In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith'.

"We always had so many conversations about, 'What were our goals? Where did we want to end up at a certain age?' " Baldwin said. "We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young."

Baldwin and Bieber, who married in September 2018, have long been open about their desire to grow their family; in the documentary 'Justin Bieber: Our World', the singer said the pair would ideally start trying for a baby at the end of 2021.

Though the couple's relationship remains strong, Bieber admitted that it hasn't always been easy, especially because he was still working through mental health struggles around the time of their wedding.

"I had experienced so many things in my life. So many milestones and traveled the world and seen everywhere in the world. And I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn't want to do it all alone," he said on the podcast.

The singer added, "I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy."

The 'Sorry' singer sought treatment for his mental health in early 2019 and spoke publicly about the depression he faced two years earlier in the midst of his Purpose world tour, which ultimately led him to call it off.

Though he and Baldwin had first split in 2016, they rekindled their romance in 2018 and were engaged that July.

"Luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was," Bieber said. "Even when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but you've seen my heart through it all."

Baldwin, for her part, never wavered, telling the podcast that she was all in, no matter what twists and turns the world threw their way.

"I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him," she said.

"Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be," Baldwin added.

The pair's interview with Chelsea and Judah Smith aired on the second episode of 'In Good Faith', which premiered on November 1.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor