Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami honoured with Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut was honoured with the Padma Shri award today. The actress was presented the prestigious award by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Along with Kangana, popular musician Adnan Sami was also honoured with a Padma Shri award.Speaking about the honour, Kangana had earlier said, “I started my journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh, and for me to be in the same league as these bigwigs we have grown up watching, whether it is Karan’s films or Ekta Kapoor’s serials… We knew these people, growing up. And who has not heard Adnan Sami ji’s songs? For a girl like me, to get a Padma Shri alongside them is a matter of pride.”

Actor Kangana Ranaut receives the Padma Shri Award 2020. pic.twitter.com/rIQ60ZNd9i — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

For the ceremony, Kangana decked up in a gorgeous cream and gold saree. Ditching the necklace, Kangana wore statement earrings. While Adnani Sami wore a black sherwani for the event. On January 26, 2020, it was announced that Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor will be honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award for their contribution in the field of performing arts. While Kangana personally received the award, filmmaker KJo and Ekta were missing. Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India.Karan Johar had written, “It’s not very often that I am at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion…The Padma Shri. Such an honour to receive one of the civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed.”