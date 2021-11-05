Kangana Ranaut starts script reading session for 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shared a still from her script reading session for her upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru' on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared a picture where she could be seen reading the script of her upcoming movie 'Tiku Weds Sheru' with her team. The snap also shares a glimpse of her co-actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sharing the picture, Kangana wrote, "Reading for Tiku weds Sheru today... 2 days to go nervous and excited both," adding a red heart emoticon in the end.

For the unversed, Kangana is producing the film under her production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture.

'Tiku weds Sheru' is being touted as a dark comedy featuring Nawazuddin in the lead role.

Apart from 'Tiku weds Sheru', Kangana will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor