Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal come together for a quirky comedy, 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar have come together for a new film, 'Govinda Naam Mera'. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, it is touted as a light-hearted family entertainer. Khaitan earlier collaborated with Karan Johar on projects including 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Dhadak'. Vicky Kaushal has been cast as Govinda Waghmare, Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in as his ‘hottie wife’ Mrs Waghmare and Kiara Advani as his ‘naughty girlfriend’.

Both Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani sport retro avatars in the first look posters of the movie and so does Vicky Kaushal. Karan described Kiara’s character as: “What’s a story without a few twists? And what’s a story without a gorgeous lady to bring them.” For Bhumi, he wrote: “Mrs. Waghmare is a force to be reckoned with! ”The film releases on June 10, 2022 and looks like Dharma Productions has some funny treat for us. Govinda Mera Naam was earlier titled Mr Lele and starred Varun Dhawan. However the actor backed out and later the makers roped in Vicky to play the lead role.

