Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada goes on floors

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have come together for Rohit Dhawan’s directorial, Shehzada. A few days back, Kartik and Kriti announced the film on social media.Today, the movie has gone on floors and Kartik took to social media to share the news.Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik dropped a picture of him with the clapboard of the film. He was in a brown jacket and grey trousers and he was facing his back to the camera. The actor also shared a glimpse of the set that was in all white and it seemed royal. Sharing the photo, Kartik captioned it with a crown emoticon and wrote, “Shuru”. He also tagged Kriti along with the crew of the film.

The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill. The film is packed by great music and drama and the songs will be composed by Pritam. Apart from Kartik and Kriti, the film will also star Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. It will release on November 4, 2022. Shehzada is said to be a remake of the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer blockbuster Telugu movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Earlier, Kartik had shared a dance video on the song Butta Bomma from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featuring Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, Kartik will also be essaying the role of a journalist in Ram Madhvani's directorial Dhamaka, the teaser of which was recently released. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in prominent roles. He is also gearing up for the release of the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, helmed by Anees Bazmee.



