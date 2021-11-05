Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed by fans outside his Mumbai home on the occasion of Diwali

Kartik Aaryan recently stepped out on Diwali to greet his fans who had gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse of the actor. Dressed in a traditional black kurta for the occasion, Kartik looked dashing as ever as he greeted and wished everyone outside his house on Diwali.However, fans began grabbing his hand in an attempt to get his attention. While Kartik tried to move, he couldn't easily get out from the crowd. On Diwali, Kartik shared a glimpse of the celebrations panning out at his house. He shared a picture of his sister, Kritika Tiwari, breaking a coconut after the puja was done.

In the video, she broke a coconut in a single swing. Kartik joked, “Isliye darta hoon isse (this is why I am scared of her) #NaariShakti #HappyDiwali.” Earlier this week, Kartik had attended a Diwali party at producer Ekta Kapoor's home in Mumbai. Pictures from the party revealed that Kartik dressed in a maroon kurta and posed with the guests. Kartik recently wrapped the filming of Freddy, which is co-produced by Ekta's Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani's banner Northern Lights Films. Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the making. The film, a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead, has Kartik teaming up with Kiara Advani and Tabu.

