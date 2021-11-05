Katherine Waterston, Peter Mendoza join 'Perry Mason' Season 2

Los Angeles, Nov 5 Actors Katherine Waterston and Peter Mendoza are among the seven who have joined the cast of 'Perry Mason' Season 2.

Waterston is joining Season 2 as a series regular, while Season 1 star Diarra Kilpatrick is being upped to series regular.

Peter Mendoza, Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Onohoua Rodriguez, and Jee Young Han will all join the show in recurring roles, reports variety.com.

In Season 2, months after the end of the Dodson trial, Perry's (Matthew Rhys) moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It's the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work that criminal cases entail.

Unfortunately, there isn't much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he's been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry's pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.

Based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, 'Perry Mason' is written by Jack Amiel and Michael Begler, who also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Robert Downey Jr, Amanda Burrell, and Susan Downey executive produce via Team Downey. Rhys executive produces in addition to starring. Joe Horacek also executive produces, with Regina Heyman co-executive producing.

