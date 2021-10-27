Katrina Kaif refutes wedding rumours with Vicky Kaushal

A new report has suggested that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may tie the knot in December. This came after Katrina’s team denied her engagement rumours with Vicky in August. Now, Katrina has denied any plans to get married. Katrina told Bollywood Life said that such reports were baseless and upon being asked the reason for such rumours, she told the publication, “That’s a question I have for last 15 years.”

Earlier this month, when Vicky Kaushal was promoting Sardar Udham, he was asked by photographers about his supposed engagement, the actor said, “The news was circulated by your friends (media). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”They are often spotted together. Katrina was seen at the special screening of Vicky’s latest outing, Sardar Udham in Mumbai. Today (October 27), the couple were clicked at their manager Reshma Shetty's office.