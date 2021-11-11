Kavita Kaushik donates hair to cancer patients, flaunts her new look in a sexy swimsuit

Television actress Kavita Kaushik recently dropped stunning pictures of her new hairstyle after donating her long locks to cancer patients.She revealed that her hair will be used to make wigs for cancer patients. She also asked fans to be patient to see her new short hair look.Shout outs for Kavita Kaushik poured in from the likes of Tisca Chopra, who wrote: “OMG when?” and comedian Bharti Singh, who shared the applause emojis. Kavita Kaushik’s feed was flooded with red heart and thumbs up emojis posted by her fans.

Earlier this week, Madhuri Dixit’s younger son Ryan donated hair to cancer society on National Cancer Awareness Day. In a post, Madhuri Dixit wrote: "Not all heroes wear capes... But mine did. On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special. Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision."

