KBC 13: Geeta Singh Gaur becomes third crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has found its third crorepati in the upcoming episode. The latest promo gives a glimpse into the winning moment of Geeta Singh Gaur a housewife who successfully answered the Rs 1 crore question. In the KBC 13 promo shared by Sony Entertainment, Geeta says she is a 53-year-old housewife, who has spent her entire life looking after her children.

She says that in her ‘second innings’, she wants to live for herself. The promo ends with Bachchan yelling Rs 1 crore again. Geeta is the season’s third crorepati after Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra, and IAS aspirant Sahil Ahirwal. Geeta is seen driving a jeep in the promo. Himani, a visually challenged contestant, had met with an accident in 2011, following which, she lost her vision.

