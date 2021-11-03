Kristen Stewart gets engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart and her partner and actor Dylan Meyer are engaged. Kristen shared the news of her engagement during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show and also said that they are planning a wedding soon, reported E! News. Reports about Kristen and Dylan dating started doing the rounds in 2019, when both of them were spotted kissing in New York. According to reports, Stewart — who has previously dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson — first met Meyer eight years ago on the sets of a movie. But, they reconnected again after six years.

The 31-year-old Spencer actor had previously said that the couple’s romance began when Dylan arrived at the same party that she was at. And in a total rom-com style, Kristen had told Dylan, “Where have you been and how have I not known you? ”In August 2019, the pair made its first public appearance, when they were spotted embracing while out for a walk. Back then, Stewart had recently split from her model girlfriend Stella Maxwell. Meyer, a screenwriter, is known for her work on Moxie and Rock Bottom. The couple went Instagram official in October 2019, when Meyer posted an intimate picture of the two of them sharing a kiss, captioning it, “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”