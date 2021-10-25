Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao to appear on 'KBC 13' as special guests

Mumbai, Oct 25 Actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will be seen as special guests on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode. They will be on the hotseat playing the game for a social cause and interacting with the host Amitabh Bachchan.

Actress Kriti Sanon goes down on her knees for proposing to Amitabh Bachchan and it will be followed by a ballroom dancing. Moreover Rajkummar Rao will be seen impersonating actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol on the show.

He will also request the host to enact a few scenes from Amitabh's iconic movie 'Deewar'.

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon will be sharing a special message.

'KBC 13's Friday special episode will air on October 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.

