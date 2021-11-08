Laddoos to Bhaturas, here's what Priyanka Chopra's lavish Diwali menu looked like

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a grand Diwali party for their family and friends at their California home.Priyanka shared fabulous pictures showing the sparkling Diwali decorations in and around her home. She also posted a couple of pictures of herself and Nick Jonas - she looks gorgeous in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga while the singer looks dashing in a red printed Sabyasachi sherwani that he paired with a black jacket. Today, Los Angeles-based, private chef, Sami Udell gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, musician Nick Jonas's star-studded Diwali party.

Sami shared a series of pictures from the Diwali party. In the first picture, she posed with Priyanka and Nick. In the other pictures, Sami showcased a variety of food items from the Indian cuisine menu, such as, bhaturas, chakli, laddoos, barfi, gujiya and much more. She captioned the pictures, “I’m still on a high from catering Diwali! Definitely the high of my career to date! To be able to work soooooo hard and have as much fun as I did truly is a remarkable gift given to me by @nickjonas & @priyankachopra. Since I met them almost 3 years ago they’ve constantly pushed me outside my comfort and it’s made me grow as a person, a chef, and a business owner. "Diwali this year was very "special" for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas - it was their first Diwali together in their "first home together. "Priyanka Chopra also shared glimpses of her Lakshmi Puja that she performed with her family and friends. "With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali," she wrote.

