Lakshmi Manchu's early tweet annoys everyone

Hyderabad, Oct 30 The untimely demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has shocked the entire nation.

As the news of the actor's death spread earlier than the official declaration from his family or doctors, there was chaos all over and some reports even suggested that the actor's condition was quite serious.

Though there were reports from the hospital, most of the media houses maintained silence while waiting for the official confirmation from reliable representatives.

However, an early tweet by actor Lakshmi Manchu about Puneeth Rajkumar's death triggered much negativity for her.

"OMG!!! Nooooooo. This can't be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in peace. Gone too soon", Lakshmi tweeted, even before there was any official statement given by Puneeth's family.

After receiving heavy backlash from Twitter users, Lakshmi went further and wrote: "What are all these confusing reports?", which means she tweeted while being unsure about the news.

"This shows the respect you have for an individual. Even if the news is right, what is the need for you to break the news without confirmation?", one of her followers questioned.

Another reply from an internet user reads, "Is this the respect you have for a person's death, his family?"

"It is understood that something terrible has happened. The local people even received Puneeth's pictures from the hospital. But, people in good position should behave in a manner that is more responsible than a layman. You don't get a medal for being the first in this case", one of the Twitter users wrote.

"It's ok to wait, confirm and then tweet!", another tweet said.

