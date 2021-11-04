Liger: Karan Johar unveils Mike Tyson's look from Vijay Deverakonda film on Diwali

On the auspicious day of Diwali, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's pan-India film Liger unveiled the look of legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Dressed in a suit, Mike Tyson looks ferocious in the poster and there is fire in his punch power which is shown symbolically with fire to his hand and the ring. Karan Johar shared the poster on his social media. The new poster's caption read, "The legend @MikeTyson is ready to celebrate this #Diwali with a few punches!"

Liger will also mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in the Bollywood industry and features him playing the role of a mixed martial artist. Ananya Panday will make her debut in South Indian cinema. The film also features Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in key roles. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Liger is one of the most anticipated movies in the Indian film industry. The movie is getting bigger & bigger every day as recently there have been reports that Nandamuri Balakrishna will dub for his Mike Tyson in the film. Recently, Balakrishna also visited the team of Liger while they were shooting in Goa. A photo of NBK posing with Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur had gone viral on social media.

