MAA president Manchu Vishnu slams YouTube channels for rumours

Hyderabad, Oct 25 Movie Artistes Association president Manchu Vishnu has lashed out at some YouTube channels for peddling rumours on Telugu actors, especially female actors.

During a meeting over the recent happenings in the film industry, a few members of MAA had raised this topic of actors being a soft target for YouTube channels.

Vishnu, who is trying to resolve this issue, has addressed it and suggested that necessary actions must be taken to avoid further troubles. "Speculating on personal matters, creating rumours, and defaming the actors is not cool. There is no objection if the facts are told or any kind of healthy content-making is done. But, it has come to our notice that there are several channels who are considering the actors as their soft targets to achieve their page views," Vishnu said.

Vishnu also gave an ultimatum that serious action would be taken, if the content generators go beyond certain limits. "Such content providers have to face legal issues in the future. This is an action that I would take as part of our agenda on behalf of MAA," he added.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had filed legal cases against a couple of YouTube channels for promoting content which she claimed defamed her. She was subject to trolling by many content creators, post her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya.

