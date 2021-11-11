'Madhagaja' team releases title track, dedicates it to Puneeth

Bengaluru, Nov 11 The title track of Kannada movie 'Madhagaja' starring Srii Murali and Ashika Ranganath has been released on Thursday. The fans of SriiMurali have given a big thumbs up for the introduction song.

The film will also be released in Telugu ('Roaring Madhagaja'), Tamil ('Madhayaanai') and cine lovers have liked the promos and trailers of the movie. The movie is produced by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda and directed by Mahesh Kumar. 'KGF' fame music director Ravi Basrur has composed music for the film.

Noted Telugu actor Jagapathy Babu plays an important role in the movie. The film's team also paid floral tributes to the portrait of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar before the release of the title track. SriiMurali has dedicated the title track to Puneeth.

