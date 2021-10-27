Megan Thee Stallion set to graduate from college

Los Angeles, Oct 27 Grammy winning-rapper Megan Thee Stallion has revealed she's set to graduate from college.

The 26-year-old rap star has taken to her Instagram account to reveal she's on the cusp of graduating, after studying for her degree in health administration at Texas Southern University, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Alongside an image of her graduation cap, Megan wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "2021 finna graduate collegeeee (tongue out emoji) taking my graduation pics today (tears emoji) I can't wait for y'all to see"

Megan has already received some congratulatory messages from her showbiz pals, including former Fifth Harmony star Normani.

The 25-year-old singer - who previously collaborated with Megan on the song 'Diamonds' - wrote in reply: "YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS proud is an understatement."

Thee Stallion has managed to successfully balance her online studies with her rap career over recent years.

And the 'WAP' hitmaker who is one of the best-selling artists in the world previously discussed why she's so determined to graduate in spite of her fame and success.

She said: "I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed."

The rapper, whose mother died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer, is also determined to graduate for the other women in her family.

The rapper explained that her mother and her grandmother have helped to make her the woman she is today.

Speaking about her ambitions, she explained: "I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed.

"My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."

