Minoo Mumtaz - the 'Dancing Queen' of Bollywood, dies in Canada at 79
By IANS | Published: October 23, 2021 02:15 PM2021-10-23T14:15:05+5:302021-10-23T14:25:27+5:30
Mumbai, Oct 23 Veteran character actress Minoo Mumtaz, famed as the 'Reshmi Salwar-wali' girl - and sister of the late comedian Mehmood Ali - passed away in Canada early on Saturday, a family member said.
"Regret to inform that my loving sister Minoo Mumtaz passed away
