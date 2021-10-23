Minoo Mumtaz - the 'Dancing Queen' of Bollywood, dies in Canada at 79

Mumbai, Oct 23 Veteran character actress Minoo Mumtaz, famed as the 'Reshmi Salwar-wali' girl - and sister of the late comedian Mehmood Ali - passed away in Canada early on Saturday, a family member said.

"Regret to inform that my loving sister Minoo Mumtaz passed away

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor