Mumbai: Ananya Panday arrives at NCB office for questioning in the ongoing drugs case

Actor Ananya Panday arrived at NCB office on Friday for questioning in the ongoing drugs case. Aryan, who has been in jail for the last 20 days, has not yet been granted bail.

Pandey was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) yesterday. Even today, Ananya has been summoned by the NCB for questioning.

NCB sources have said, “At one point in the conversation between Aryan Khan and Ananya Pandey, Aryan was talking to Ananya about marijuana. Aryan was asking if there could be some ‘jugaad’ to arrange the weed.” To this, Ananya replied, “I will arrange."

When NCB showed this chat to Ananya during the questioning, she replied, “I was just joking.” NCB had received a chat conversation between the star kids regarding drugs, after which Ananya was asked to come in for questioning by the NCB.

Before reaching the NCB office, she cried in the car with her father Chunky Pandey. She then arrived alone in the interrogation room. There she was interrogated by an officer.