Music composer Anupam Roy and Piya Chakraborty to divorce after six years of marriage

Music composer Anupam Roy and Piya Chakraborty, who have ended their marriage of six years. The couple took to social media to announce their separation. Both Anupam and Piya posted a statement where they cite personal differences for parting ways. Anupam and Piya, who tied the knot in 2015, released a statement saying, " “We, Anupam and Piya, have mutually decided to conclude our marital relationship and pursue our own independent trajectories as friends. Our journey together has been a beautiful one, full of treasured experiences and happy memories.

However, due to personal differences, we think it is best to part ways as husband and wife. We continue to be the closest of friends that we have always been and remain deeply invested in each other’s well-being.In 2015, Anupam made his Bollywood debut, composing the songs and score for Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan-starrer Piku.He won the 61st Filmfare Award for Best Background Score for Piku.Anupam Roy and Piya Chakraborty were in a relationship for a long time before their tied the knot. Anupam made his debut with Amake Amar Moto Thakte Dao and Benche Thakar Gaan, songs which were featured in the Bengali film Autograph (2010). Apart from composing music for films, Anupam Roy has also release four solo albums.