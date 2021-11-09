Nagarjuna surprises with his singing in 'Bangarraju'

Hyderabad, Nov 9 After delivering the blockbuster 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', Akkineni Nagarjuna and director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala have come together for its sequel 'Bangarraju'.

As the movie also stars Nagarjuna's son Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, the expectations are high. The makers of 'Bangarraju' released the first song from the movie, which has now caught everyone's attention.

Music director Anup Rubens, who has given a musical hit like 'Manam' has come up with a peppy and groovy track for Nagarjuna's voice in parts, adds mass appeal, along with the catchy lyrics. The song 'Laddunda' has now gone viral, as all fans are surprised to see Nagarjuna crooning with full energy.

Going by the visuals, the song seems to be choreographed in a set resembling heaven, and Nagarjuna dances with angels of paradise. Along with Nagarjuna, Dhanunjay, Mohana Bogaraju, Nuthana Mohan and Haripriya have lent their voices for 'Laddunda'. The lyrics are penned by Bhaskarabhatla.

The Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna-starrer 'Bangarraju' is touted to be a wholesome entertainer laced with a good dose of romance, emotions, and other commercial aspects. Zee Studios is co-producing 'Bangarraju' along with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd, and Nagarjuna is also a producer himself.

The whole team has flown to Mysore to shoot some important sequences for the movie.

