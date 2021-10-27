Nakul, Trupti on the different shades of 'Girgit'

Mumbai, Oct 27 The seven-part web series 'Girgit' starts Wednesday. This is a murder mystery featuring Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Taniya Kalra, and Trupti Khamkar in prominent roles.

'Gully Boy' actor Nakul who is playing the protagonist in the show named 'Ranbir Khetan' talks about the show and expresses his happiness as it begins to stream. In the show he get trapped in the murder case of his wife and he does everything to prove his innocence.

He says: "The world of 'Girgit' is surreal. Everyone is twisted and weird in a way and you will like their weirdness. It's a fast-paced series. I am not taking any pressure about the show; however, there is a restless energy now that the show has dropped. I'm waiting to hear from people and what they think about the show."

On the other side, Trupti Khamkar who plays the character of a con woman 'Mahi' in the series shares about being part of it. "I'm definitely excited for the show not just because I'm in it, but since it is a thriller and that is something I enjoy watching as a viewer. So stay spoiler-free and binge-watch it," says Trupti who was also seen in Vidya Balan-starrer 'Tumhari Sulu' and the show 'Gadhedo: Donkey'.

Produced by Rangrezza Films and directed by Santosh Shetty, 'Girgit' also stars Shahwar Ali, Samar Vermani, Ashmita Jaggi, Aleksandar Ilic, among others. The seven episodes of this series will stream on MX Gold and ALTBalaji.

