Nandamuri Balakrishna undergoes shoulder surgery, advised six weeks rest

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has undergone shoulder surgery at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills. The doctors performed a 4-hour long surgery to repair the shoulder muscle tendons. “Upon evaluation accompanied by an MRI, our team of Orthopedic Surgeons at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, headed by our shoulder surgeon, Dr. Raghuveer Reddy, and Dr. B N Prasad performed a 4-hour surgery to repair the shoulder muscle tendons successfully,” a statement from the hospital read.

The doctors have also confirmed that Balakrishna is doing well post the surgery. However, he has been advised rest for six weeks. Meanwhile, Balakrishna is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Akhanda, which is being directed by Boyapati Sreenu. This is the third time Balakrishna and Boyapati are coming together after delivering two blockbusters with Simha and Legend. The film was initially scheduled to release on May 28 but was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Balakrishna is also hosting a talk show on an OTT platform. The first episode of the show, featuring Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu and Lakshmi Manchu, will premiere on November 4 on aha.