Nani's movie faces twin challenge ahead of release

Hyderabad, Nov 6 Noted Telugu actor Nani, who has made his mark as the 'Natural Star' of Tollywood, is all set to entertain the audience with his dual role in 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

Touted to be an action drama, the movie is set in 1970s Kolkata. As announced by the makers, 'Shyam Singha Roy' is slated for release on December 24.

The film's team has also kick-started its promotion, as 'Shyam Singha Roy' is in its final stage of post-production phase.

However, despite the buzz around the film, 'Shyam Singha Roy' is facing problems related to its release. It appears that Nani has to risk competing with two big releases 'Pushpa - The Rise' and 'RRR'.

'Pushpa' will hit the screens worldwide on December 17, while 'RRR' will be out in January. As a result, the makers of Nani's movie are not sure how to plan its promotional activities considering the huge competition facing the film.

The makers of 'Pushpa' are expected to bombard the film circle with back-to-back updates starting end November till the movie hits the screens.

The makers of 'RRR' have prepared a calendar for the film's promotion in December. Considering these factors, the makers of 'Shyam Singa Roy' need to gear up for the competition from all sides, so as to keep up the existing buzz around its release intact.

'Shyam Singha Roy' also features Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Krithi Shetty in female lead roles.

