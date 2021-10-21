Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' audio rights go for whopping price

Hyderabad, Oct 21 Telugu 'Natural Star' Nani, who is buoyed by the success of his latest movie 'Tuck Jagadish', is gearing up for another biggie to hit the screens soon. Titled 'Shyam Singha Roy', this upcoming movie marks the 27th film for Nani.

It is reported that popular music label Saregama has bagged the audio rights of 'Shyam Singha Roy' for an unbelievably high price, which could be one of the highest amounts in Nani's career. The music giant has acquired the rights for Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Being directed by 'Taxi Wala' fame Rahul Sankrityan, this movie is heavily hyped and is expected to attract the audience with thriller elements. As the posters have already established enough hype, Tollywood trade analysts believe that the movie is to be sold at whopping prices.

Touted to be an epic drama with thriller elements imbibed in the story, 'Shyam Singha Roy's pre-release business has picked up speed. Also, there are reports about the music being a huge plus for the movie, which has doubled the hype around its release. Tollywood traders and buyers seem to be excited to get the theatrical and digital rights of the movie, as the audio rights are now sold at a staggering price.

It stars Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, and Krithi Shetty in the female lead roles. 'Shyam Singha Roy' is touted to be a story with a Kolkata backdrop, as the posters hint at.

Musician Mickey J. Meyer composes the music while the cinematography is handled by Sanu John Varghese. Naveen Nooli is in-charge of the editing for this upcoming movie. 'Shyam Singha Roy' is slated for a huge release in December and is to be released in multiple languages across India.

