Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' teaser out Nov 18

Hyderabad, Nov 11 Nani and Sai Pallavi's 'Shyam Singha Roy' has been one of the most anticipated Telugu movies. As Nani is to be seen in dual shade in this movie, expectations are high.

With the fresh update from the makers of 'Shyam Singha Roy', the buzz has doubled.

'Shyam Singha Roy' is further hiking expectations on the magnum opus, as the makers are all set to release the teaser on November 18. The makers announced the same with an intriguing poster which features Nani in an intense look, with sparks of fire in the backdrop.

The makers jump-started the promotions for 'Shyam Singha Roy', by releasing the first single 'Rise Of Shyam' recently. The song got a good response from all. Also, the posters released have caught the attention while Nani and his team have started media interactions and press meets so as to promote the movie until the day of its release.

Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, and Krithi Shetty are to appear as the female leads in this movie. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie is based in Kolkata, in the year 1970. Venkat Boyanapalli is producing this movie under Niharika Entertainments as Production No 1, the film has the music composed by Mickey J. Meyer.

