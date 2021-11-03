Natasa Stankovic turns the heat in sexy black swimwear

India cricketer Hardik Pandya’s partner, Natasa Stankovic shared a stunning picture of herself from a beach on her Instagram profile recently. In the picture, Natasa can be seen happily posing for the camera as she chills on the beach. In the picture, Natasa can be seen dressed in black swimwear. She has her hair tied in a ponytail and can be seen sporting no make-up. She captioned the post: "Sun and sand.

Natasa Stankovic, a former model, has featured in special dance numbers in films such as Satyagraha, Daddy, Fukrey Returns and Lupt, to name a few. She also starred in Swara Bhasker's web show Flesh and the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, in which she participated with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni.

Speaking about Hardik, today ahead of Team India's 'do-or-die' clash against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 focus will be on all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his form. The Virat Kohli-led side lost their first two fixtures against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively, getting virtually knocked out of the semi-final race. With several Indian players not living up to the expectations, the BCCI selectors are reportedly set to take some major decisions for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand.