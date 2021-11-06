Navya Naveli Nanda shares a throwback pic to celebrate Bhai Dooj

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, shared a throwback photo with her brother Agastya Nanda, wishing him a Happy Bhai Dooj. She took to Instagram stories and shared the adorable photo in which Agastya can be seen giving Navya a kiss on the cheek. Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a lovely photo with her brother.

Bhai Dooj 2021 will mark the celebration of the annoying as well as protective bond of brothers and sisters. Meanwhile, Navya is currently running Project Naveli and is prepping to follow in the footsteps of her father Nikhil Nanda. Agastya, on the other hand, will reportedly be making his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's project with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.