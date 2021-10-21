NCB summons Ananya Pandey; Suhana Khan likely to be questioned?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is in Arthur Road Jail in the cruise drugs party case. Actor Chunky Pandey's daughter and actress Ananya Panday is on the NCB's radar now that Aryan's arrest has caused a stir in Bollywood. NCB raided residences of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Bandra West, actress Ananya Pandey in Khar west, and raided a location in Andheri on Thursday as part of the ongoing probe into the October 2 luxury cruiser rave party.

The NCB team also seized some items from Ananya's house. Ananya was also summoned by the NCB for questioning at 2 pm today. However, she has not yet appeared.

The raids took place shortly after the Bombay High Court this morning decided to take up his son Aryan Khan's bail plea on next Tuesday, October 26.

Along with Ananya Pandey, the name of Aryan Khan's sister Suhana Khan has also surfaced in the drugs chat. Suhana Khan is also likely to get involved in the drug chat.