NDPS Court rejects bail application of Aryan Khan

Actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 2 in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case and is currently lodged in the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. Aryan has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail application was heard in the NDPS court today. However, Aryan Khan has been struck down by the court and his bail has been rejected.

Aryan Khan has been remanded in judicial custody after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) remand ended. According to the information received, the prison administration has now increased the security of Aryan Khan. Aryan is said to have been moved to an independent and special barracks. Aryan Khan is being monitored on a personal level by prison administration officials. Shocking information has surfaced that Aryan Khan and an actress have been chatting.

During the argument in the court, the NCB team has placed the chats of the accused before the court. It also includes a chat between Aryan Khan and the actress. Apart from this, some of Aryan Khan's chats with drug peddlers have also been handed over to the court. The NCB had said that Aryan Khan should not be granted bail. In court, it was strongly argued by both sides. The NCB claimed in court that Aryan Khan had links with international drug peddlers. It is also a big angle that needs to be investigated, the NCB said.

Aryan's 14-day judicial custody will end tomorrow. Therefore, the court will decide how many more days Aryan's jail term will be extended. Aryan's lawyers will be knocking on the door of the Bombay High Court today after the NDPS court rejected his bail.