Neha Dhupia shares a powerful picture of breastfeeding her baby boy

Actress, presenter and MTV roadies leader Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of breastfeeding her baby boy. Neha is seen dressed in an all-grey outfit, holding her newborn as she breastfed him. She captioned it, ‘#freedomtofeed’ Neha has been an advocate of normalising breastfeeding and has expressed intensively on her Instagram account to accept the process of motherhood and everything that follows it. Earlier, Dhupia supported another mother who was asked by a troll to share her breastfeeding video on social media, in turn sexualising the act.

While the mom influencer responded to the trolling intensely and call out the Instagram user for being a pervert, Neha Dhupia came out in support of the mother and praised her for not keeping silent and giving it back to the troll. Last week, the former beauty queen, shared picture of her newborn son's face for the first time. She shared several pictures with a note on Instagram, thanking her doctors and others for their help in her delivery. Thanking everyone else for their support, Neha wrote, “The first set of hands to touch our baby … the first set of ears to hear his heartbeat , the first voice that would calm me down everytime I was anxious or in pain … all I had for you were questions , all you had got me were answers and most importantly you patience. You looked after us every step of the way , thru the long nights pre and post natal. Even upto cracking jokes in the delivery room so I would not feel my contractions or pain … your smile, wit, humour and most importantly your knowledge and touch put me at ease thru it all … we are a family of four now and you have been the god sent blessing in our lives.